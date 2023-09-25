Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th AS, 627th LRS conduct specialized fueling operations during Rainier War 23A [Image 9 of 14]

    4th AS, 627th LRS conduct specialized fueling operations during Rainier War 23A

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Williams 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joseph Nowosielski, a fuels apprentice with the 627th Logistics Readiness Squadron, drags a fuel hose to a C-17 Globemaster III during Exercise Rainier War 23A at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Sept. 25, 2023. Rainier War is an annual exercise led by the 62d Airlift Wing designed to evaluate the ability to generate, employ and sustain in-garrison and forward deployed forces. These exercises are necessary in assessing and maintaining wartime operational tempos, ensuring command and control across multiple locations. During the exercise, Airmen will respond to scenarios that replicate today’s contingency operations and will address full-spectrum readiness against modern threats brought on by peer adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Williams)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 18:20
    Photo ID: 8045580
    VIRIN: 230925-F-CR035-1049
    Resolution: 2411x1715
    Size: 700.01 KB
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US 
    C-17
    62d Airlift Wing
    Team McChord
    Rainier War
    Rainier War 23A
    specialized fueling operations

