4th AS, 627th LRS conduct specialized fueling operations during Rainier War 23A

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kainoa Cook, a loadmaster with the 4th Airlift Squadron, marshals an R-11 fuel truck onto a C-17 Globemaster III during Exercise Rainier War 23A at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Sept. 25, 2023. Rainier War is an annual exercise led by the 62d Airlift Wing designed to evaluate the ability to generate, employ and sustain in-garrison and forward deployed forces. These exercises are necessary in assessing and maintaining wartime operational tempos, ensuring command and control across multiple locations. During the exercise, Airmen will respond to scenarios that replicate today’s contingency operations

and will address full-spectrum readiness against modern threats brought on by peer adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Williams)

