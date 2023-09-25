Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman, right, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Nahom, commander of Alaskan NORAD Region, Alaskan Command and 11th Air Force, pause for a photograph at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 26, 2023. Saltzman visited JBER to cultivate partnerships that build enduring operational advantages between the U.S. Space Force and Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)
This work, Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman visits JBER, by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
