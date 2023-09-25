Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman, right, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Nahom, commander of Alaskan NORAD Region, Alaskan Command and 11th Air Force, pause for a photograph at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 26, 2023. Saltzman visited JBER to cultivate partnerships that build enduring operational advantages between the U.S. Space Force and Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2023 Date Posted: 09.27.2023 17:45 Photo ID: 8045554 VIRIN: 230926-F-HY271-1001 Resolution: 7187x4791 Size: 6.3 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman visits JBER, by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.