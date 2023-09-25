Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman visits JBER

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2023

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman, right, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David Nahom, commander of Alaskan NORAD Region, Alaskan Command and 11th Air Force, pause for a photograph at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 26, 2023. Saltzman visited JBER to cultivate partnerships that build enduring operational advantages between the U.S. Space Force and Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 17:45
    Photo ID: 8045554
    VIRIN: 230926-F-HY271-1001
    Resolution: 7187x4791
    Size: 6.3 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    United States Space Force

    TAGS

    Alaska
    USSF
    Space Force
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command
    USINDOPACOM

