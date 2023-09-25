C.J. Mahan work crews prepare to place 148 cubic yards of tremie concrete Sept. 20, 2023, from a pump truck into a tremie pipe for placement into the shaft on the bottom of the Tennessee River for the first of 14 shafts for the upstream approach wall piers. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District Upstream Approach Wall construction is an integral part of the Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project in Chattanooga, Tennessee. (USACE Photo by Matthew Curvin)

Date Taken: 09.20.2023 Date Posted: 09.27.2023 Chickamauga's upstream approach wall piers get solid start [Image 3 of 3], by Leon Roberts