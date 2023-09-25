Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2023

    Photo by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    C.J. Mahan work crews prepare to place 148 cubic yards of tremie concrete Sept. 20, 2023, from a pump truck into a tremie pipe for placement into the shaft on the bottom of the Tennessee River for the first of 14 shafts for the upstream approach wall piers. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District Upstream Approach Wall construction is an integral part of the Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project in Chattanooga, Tennessee. (USACE Photo by Matthew Curvin)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 15:04
    Location: CHATTANOOGA, TN, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chickamauga’s upstream approach wall piers get solid start [Image 3 of 3], by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Construction
    Chattanooga
    Chickamauga Lock
    C.J. Mahan
    Upstream Approach Wall

