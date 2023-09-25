U.S. Army Soldiers from 11th Infantry Airborne Division and Indian Army soldiers participate in the opening ceremony for Yudh Abhyas 2023 at Fort Wainwright, AK on Sept. 25, 2023. Yudh Abhyas 23 is a bilateral training exercise aimed at improving the combined interoperability of the Indian Army and 11th Airborne Division to increase partner capacity for conventional, complex and future contingencies throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Caleb Watson)

