    Not Just In April: Interactive Advocacy provides bold, provocative, and impactful training [Image 5 of 5]

    Not Just In April: Interactive Advocacy provides bold, provocative, and impactful training

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2023

    Photo by Spc. Joshua Taeckens 

    U.S. Army South

    The Army South Sexual Harassment and Assault Response and Prevention team collaborated with Interactive Advocacy to provide a two-part annual training session at the Fort Sam Houston Theater on Sept. 15, 2023. Interactive Advocacy, led by CEO and founder Tanya Jones, is an organization that provides cutting edge training and strategies to empower change in the environment in which the rates of violence occur through theatrical-based training.

    SHARP
    Not Just in April

