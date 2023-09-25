The Army South Sexual Harassment and Assault Response and Prevention team collaborated with Interactive Advocacy to provide a two-part annual training session at the Fort Sam Houston Theater on Sept. 15, 2023. Interactive Advocacy, led by CEO and founder Tanya Jones, is an organization that provides cutting edge training and strategies to empower change in the environment in which the rates of violence occur through theatrical-based training.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2023 Date Posted: 09.27.2023 10:27 Photo ID: 8044212 VIRIN: 230915-A-JF826-1221 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 4.41 MB Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Not Just In April: Interactive Advocacy provides bold, provocative, and impactful training [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Joshua Taeckens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.