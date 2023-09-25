Commander of Coalition Task Force Sentinel Visits Sailors Aboard USS Indianapolis

230926-N-QX658-1010 MANAMA, Bahrain (Sept. 26, 2023) Cmdr. Matthew Arndt, commanding officer of Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Indianapolis (LCS 17), briefs Royal Saudi Navy Commodore Saleh Aloufi, right, commander of Coalition Task Force (CTF) Sentinel, on bridge operations during a visit to the ship in Manama, Bahrain, Sept. 26. Aloufi visited the ship to recognize Sailors who took part in maritime awareness calls while operating in associated support to CTF Sentinel. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Charles E. Spirtos)

