    Commander of Coalition Task Force Sentinel Visits Sailors Aboard USS Indianapolis [Image 1 of 4]

    Commander of Coalition Task Force Sentinel Visits Sailors Aboard USS Indianapolis

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    09.26.2023

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Charles E. Spirtos 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230926-N-QX658-0001 MANAMA, Bahrain (Sept. 26, 2023) Royal Saudi Navy Commodore Saleh Aloufi, commander of Coalition Task Force (CTF) Sentinel, presents Ensign McKenzie Eshelman, first lieutenant aboard Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Indianapolis (LCS 17), with a challenge coin with Cmdr. Matthew Arndt, commander of Indianapolis, center, during a ship visit in Manama, Bahrain, Sept. 26. Aloufi visited the ship to recognize Sailors who took part in maritime awareness calls while operating in associated support to CTF Sentinel. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Charles E. Spirtos)

    This work, Commander of Coalition Task Force Sentinel Visits Sailors Aboard USS Indianapolis [Image 4 of 4], by LTJG Charles E. Spirtos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

