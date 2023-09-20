Commander of Coalition Task Force Sentinel Visits Sailors Aboard USS Indianapolis

230926-N-QX658-0001 MANAMA, Bahrain (Sept. 26, 2023) Royal Saudi Navy Commodore Saleh Aloufi, commander of Coalition Task Force (CTF) Sentinel, presents Ensign McKenzie Eshelman, first lieutenant aboard Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Indianapolis (LCS 17), with a challenge coin with Cmdr. Matthew Arndt, commander of Indianapolis, center, during a ship visit in Manama, Bahrain, Sept. 26. Aloufi visited the ship to recognize Sailors who took part in maritime awareness calls while operating in associated support to CTF Sentinel. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Charles E. Spirtos)

