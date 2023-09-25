230921-N-TU663-1214 HAMPTON, Va. (Sept. 21, 2023) - U.S. Navy Electrician's Mate 3rd Class Hannah Schumacher, from Ottawa Lake, Michigan, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), catches a fish during a Morale, Welfare and Recreation fishing tournament, in Hampton, Virginia, Sept. 21, 2023. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Perez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2023 Date Posted: 09.27.2023 06:14 Photo ID: 8043852 VIRIN: 230922-N-TU663-1214 Resolution: 1331x2000 Size: 1.01 MB Location: HAMPTON, VA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS John C. Stennis MWR Fishing Tournament [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Daniel Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.