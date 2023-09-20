Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John C. Stennis MWR Fishing Tournament [Image 4 of 6]

    USS John C. Stennis MWR Fishing Tournament

    HAMPTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Daniel Perez 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    230921-N-TU663-1156 HAMPTON, Va. (Sept. 21, 2023) - U.S. Navy Culinary Specialists 2nd Class Joshua Williams, right, from Palmetto, Georgia, and Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Sheng Huang, from Sacramento, California, both assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), clear debris of a fishing hook during a Morale, Welfare and Recreation fishing tournament, in Hampton, Virginia, Sept. 21, 2023. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Perez)

