    BAT ARG, 26th MEU(SOC) Host Regional Partners on USS Bataan [Image 2 of 2]

    BAT ARG, 26th MEU(SOC) Host Regional Partners on USS Bataan

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    09.20.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Nayelly Nieves-Nieves 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable)     

    230920-M-NF490-1054 MANAMA, Bahrain (Sept. 20, 2023) Capt. Paul Burkhart, commanding officer of amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), left, discusses the capabilities embarked aboard Bataan with Royal Saudi Navy Commodore Fahad Alotaibi, commander of the Marines, Eastern Fleet, Commodore Nasser Alanazi, Joint Forces Planning Authority and other regional leaders during a ship tour in Manama, Bahrain, Sept. 20, 2023. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to increase maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nayelly Nieves-Nieves)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BAT ARG, 26th MEU(SOC) Host Regional Partners on USS Bataan [Image 2 of 2], by Cpl Nayelly Nieves-Nieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Bataan Amphibious Ready Group
    Manama
    NAVCENT
    5th Fleet
    TF 51/5
    BAT ARG 23 MEUSOC DEPLOYMENT 23

