BAT ARG, 26th MEU(SOC) Host Regional Partners on USS Bataan

230920-M-NF490-1054 MANAMA, Bahrain (Sept. 20, 2023) Capt. Paul Burkhart, commanding officer of amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), left, discusses the capabilities embarked aboard Bataan with Royal Saudi Navy Commodore Fahad Alotaibi, commander of the Marines, Eastern Fleet, Commodore Nasser Alanazi, Joint Forces Planning Authority and other regional leaders during a ship tour in Manama, Bahrain, Sept. 20, 2023. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to increase maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nayelly Nieves-Nieves)

