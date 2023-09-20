BAT ARG, 26th MEU(SOC) Host Regional Partners on USS Bataan

230920-M-NF490-1004 MANAMA, Bahrain (Sept. 20, 2023) Royal Saudi Navy Commodore Fahad Alotaibi, commander of the Marines, Eastern Fleet, and other regional partners from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain are welcomed aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) during a distinguished visitor visit in Manama, Bahrain, Sept. 20, 2023. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to increase maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nayelly Nieves-Nieves)

