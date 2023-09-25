Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea, Sept. 25, 2023

    GULF OF OMAN

    09.25.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Moises Sandoval 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    230925-N-ED646-1084- GULF OF OMAN (Sept. 25, 2023) Sailors aboard the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) prepare to heave a phone and distance line to the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6) during a replenishment-at-sea, Sept. 25. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 05:27
    Photo ID: 8043831
    VIRIN: 230925-N-ED646-1081
    Location: GULF OF OMAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea, Sept. 25, 2023, by PO2 Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #MARCENT
    #CARTERHALL
    #BATARG
    #LSD50
    #C5F
    #PHIBRON8

