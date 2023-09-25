USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea, Sept. 25, 2023

230925-N-ED646-1084- GULF OF OMAN (Sept. 25, 2023) Sailors aboard the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) prepare to heave a phone and distance line to the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6) during a replenishment-at-sea, Sept. 25. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

