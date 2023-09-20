Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    125th EFS tests QRA ability [Image 4 of 10]

    125th EFS tests QRA ability

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    09.26.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Joshua Gower, 125th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron pilot, enters the cockpit of a U.S. Air Force F-16 during a Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) exercise on Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Sept. 26, 2023. QRA is a high state of readiness, maintained by NATO air crews to ensure the safety of Alliance airspace 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 04:32
    Photo ID: 8043764
    VIRIN: 230926-F-WT152-1004
    Resolution: 5432x3626
    Size: 2.27 MB
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
    This work, 125th EFS tests QRA ability [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Alexander Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    Deployed
    Fighting Falcon
    Alert
    Quick Reaction Alert
    QRA

