Personal protective equipment is designed to protect Airmen during routine maintenance at RAF Lakenheath, England, Sept. 25, 2023. The maintenance teams of the Liberty Wing work to ensure that aircraft remain ready to carry out missions whenever called upon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2023 03:00
|Photo ID:
|8043736
|VIRIN:
|230925-F-CG720-1011
|Resolution:
|4765x3170
|Size:
|2.7 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A job weld done [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Seleena Muhammad-Ali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
