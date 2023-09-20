Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF LAKENHEATH, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.25.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Loid Davis, 48th Equipment Maintenance Squadron metals technical support noncommissioned officer in charge, repairs a crack on an aircraft component at RAF Lakenheath, England, Sept. 25, 2023. The 48th EMS Airmen routinely inspect and maintain aircraft to ensure the aircraft is safe to fly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A job weld done [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Seleena Muhammad-Ali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Maintenance
    Readiness
    48th Fighter Wing
    48th EMS

