230926-N-NF288-062 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 26, 2023) Damage Controlman 2nd Class Johnnie Vitello, from Houston, participates in a fire drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the South China Sea, Sept. 26. Ralph Johnson is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2023 Date Posted: 09.27.2023 02:04 Photo ID: 8043618 VIRIN: 230926-N-NF288-6476 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 815.86 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ralph Johnson conducts IET drills. [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.