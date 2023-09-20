Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ralph Johnson conducts IET drills. [Image 3 of 6]

    USS Ralph Johnson conducts IET drills.

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    09.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamaal Liddell 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    230926-N-NF288-017 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 26, 2023) Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Edward Villasenor, from Pasadena, California, participates in a fire drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the South China Sea, Sept. 26. Ralph Johnson is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 02:04
    Photo ID: 8043610
    VIRIN: 230926-N-NF288-2490
    Resolution: 4814x3209
    Size: 769.92 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

