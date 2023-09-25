3d MLR Stages Convoys at PMRF

U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, stage a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle during Force Design Integration Exercise at Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands, Hawaii, Sept. 26, 2023. Force Design Integration Exercise demonstrates the current capabilities of 3d MLR as an effective part of the Stand-In Force integrated with our Pacific Marines and Joint counterparts. Through the demonstration of Force Design 2030-enabled capabilities, 3d MLR showcases the implementation of technology, doctrine, and policy initiatives to allow the SiF to sense and make-sense of potential adversaries, seize and hold key maritime terrain, and conduct reconnaissance and counter-reconnaissance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Malia Sparks)

Date Taken: 09.26.2023 Location: PACIFIC MISSILE RANGE FACILITY BARKING SANDS, HI, US by LCpl Malia Sparks