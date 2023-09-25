Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d MLR Stages Convoys at PMRF [Image 5 of 5]

    3d MLR Stages Convoys at PMRF

    PACIFIC MISSILE RANGE FACILITY BARKING SANDS, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Malia Sparks 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, stage a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle during Force Design Integration Exercise at Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands, Hawaii, Sept. 26, 2023. Force Design Integration Exercise demonstrates the current capabilities of 3d MLR as an effective part of the Stand-In Force integrated with our Pacific Marines and Joint counterparts. Through the demonstration of Force Design 2030-enabled capabilities, 3d MLR showcases the implementation of technology, doctrine, and policy initiatives to allow the SiF to sense and make-sense of potential adversaries, seize and hold key maritime terrain, and conduct reconnaissance and counter-reconnaissance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Malia Sparks)

    This work, 3d MLR Stages Convoys at PMRF [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Malia Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

