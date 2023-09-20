P-8A FTC Dedication Ceremony

230920-N-AN659-1020

NAVAL AIR STATION WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. (Sept. 19, 2023) -- Lt. Cmdr. Mark Simonson gives a prayer in front of the P-8A Poseidon Fleet Training Center (FTC) at Naval Air Station (NAS) Whidbey Island, Washington, Sept. 20, 2023. Commander, Patrol and Reconnaissance Wing TEN (CPRW-10) hosted a dedication ceremony naming the P-8A Poseidon FTC in honor of Capt. Vincent Segars. Segars, CPRW’s Commodore from 2015 to 2016, died tragically in a civilian air crash outside of Selma, Alabama, on June 10, 2020, when he was serving as the commanding officer of the Naval Aviation Schools Command (NASC) at NAS Pensacola. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost.)



