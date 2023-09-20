P-8A FTC Dedication Ceremony

230920-N-AN659-1003

NAVAL AIR STATION WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. (Sept. 19, 2023) -- Capt. Michael Martinez (left), Commodore of Commander Patrol and Reconnaissance Wing (CPRW) 10, Rear Adm. Adam Kijek (center), Commander, Patrol and Reconnaissance Group (CPRG) Pacific, and Capt. (ret.) Jon Voorheis (right) speak to one another in front of the P-8A Poseidon Fleet Training Center (FTC) at Naval Air Station (NAS) Whidbey Island, Washington, Sept. 20, 2023. Commander, Patrol and Reconnaissance Wing TEN (CPRW-10) hosted a dedication ceremony naming the P-8A Poseidon FTC in honor of Capt. Vincent Segars. Segars, CPRW’s Commodore from 2015 to 2016, died tragically in a civilian air crash outside of Selma, Alabama, on June 10, 2020, when he was serving as the commanding officer of the Naval Aviation Schools Command (NASC) at NAS Pensacola. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost.)



