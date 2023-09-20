Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    P-8A FTC Dedication Ceremony [Image 2 of 5]

    P-8A FTC Dedication Ceremony

    OAK HARBOR, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost 

    Patrol Squadron 46

    230920-N-AN659-1009
    NAVAL AIR STATION WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. (Sept. 19, 2023) -- Rear Adm. Adam Kijek, Commander, Patrol and Reconnaissance Group (CPRG) Pacific addresses a crowd in front of the P-8A Poseidon Fleet Training Center (FTC) at Naval Air Station (NAS) Whidbey Island, Washington, Sept. 20, 2023. Commander, Patrol and Reconnaissance Wing TEN (CPRW-10) hosted a dedication ceremony naming the P-8A Poseidon FTC in honor of Capt. Vincent Segars. Segars, CPRW’s Commodore from 2015 to 2016, died tragically in a civilian air crash outside of Selma, Alabama, on June 10, 2020, when he was serving as the commanding officer of the Naval Aviation Schools Command (NASC) at NAS Pensacola. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 19:27
    Photo ID: 8043360
    VIRIN: 230920-N-AN659-1009
    Resolution: 4031x2692
    Size: 0 B
    Location: OAK HARBOR, WA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    dedication ceremony
    Naval Air Station Whidbey Island
    Adam Kijek
    Vincent Segers
    Fleet Training Center
    Rear Admiral Adam "Kujo" Kijek

