    962nd AACS remembers the crew of Yukla 27 [Image 2 of 3]

    962nd AACS remembers the crew of Yukla 27

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Shelimar Rivera-Rosado 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Airmen gather during a “Yukla 27” remembrance ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 22, 2023. On Sept. 22, 1995, U.S. and Canadian crew members of an E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control System assigned to the 962nd Airborne Air Control Squadron perished after the aircraft crashed 42 seconds after take-off due to a bird strike. Each year a ceremony is held in memory of the fallen Airmen to remember their ultimate sacrifice in service of our nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shelimar Rivera Rosado)

    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    PACAF
    AWACS
    JBER
    Yukla 27

