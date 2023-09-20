962nd AACS remembers the crew of Yukla 27

U.S. Airmen gather during a “Yukla 27” remembrance ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 22, 2023. On Sept. 22, 1995, U.S. and Canadian crew members of an E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control System assigned to the 962nd Airborne Air Control Squadron perished after the aircraft crashed 42 seconds after take-off due to a bird strike. Each year a ceremony is held in memory of the fallen Airmen to remember their ultimate sacrifice in service of our nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shelimar Rivera Rosado)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2023 18:42
|Photo ID:
|8043343
|VIRIN:
|230922-F-YB356-1023
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|7.05 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
