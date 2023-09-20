Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TUCSON, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jose Cabrera, 563rd Rescue Group commander, describes the new changes coming to the rescue group to Brig. Gen. Steven Behmer, Fifteenth Air Force deputy commander, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Ariz., Sept. 20, 2023. Davis-Monthan AFB was established in Tucson in 1925. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)

    This work, DV Tour [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Vaughn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

