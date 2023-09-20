Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 319th Diversity & Inclusion Council Color Run

    The 319th Diversity &amp; Inclusion Council Color Run

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Raisa Christie 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    The 319th Diversity & Inclusion Pride sector advertises a pride-themed color run, July 29, 2023, on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The event was inclusive to the base community and displayed information boards to educate participants about the positive military contributions of lesbian, gay, bi-sexual, transgender, and queer U.S. military members. (U.S. Air Force graphic created by U.S. Airman 1st Class Raisa Christie)

