The 319th Diversity & Inclusion Council Color Run

The 319th Diversity & Inclusion Pride sector advertises a pride-themed color run, July 29, 2023, on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The event was inclusive to the base community and displayed information boards to educate participants about the positive military contributions of lesbian, gay, bi-sexual, transgender, and queer U.S. military members. (U.S. Air Force graphic created by U.S. Airman 1st Class Raisa Christie)

Date Taken: 06.29.2023 Date Posted: 09.26.2023 Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US by A1C Raisa Christie