A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, sits at the 86th Air Base, Romania, in support of NATO’s enhanced Air Policing (eAP) capabilities, Sept. 23, 2023. The operations we conduct with our allies and partners demonstrates our commitment to the strong relationships that are necessary for peace and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)
This work, The 480th FS conducts enhanced Air Policing over Romania [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Albert Morel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
