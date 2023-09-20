Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 480th FS conducts enhanced Air Policing over Romania [Image 3 of 4]

    The 480th FS conducts enhanced Air Policing over Romania

    FETESTI, ROMANIA

    09.23.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, sits at the 86th Air Base, Romania, in support of NATO’s enhanced Air Policing (eAP) capabilities, Sept. 23, 2023. The operations we conduct with our allies and partners demonstrates our commitment to the strong relationships that are necessary for peace and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

    NATO
    480th FS
    Air Policing
    eAP
    USAFE-AFAFRICA

