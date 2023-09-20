The 480th FS conducts enhanced Air Policing over Romania

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, departs from the 86th Air Base, Romania, in support of NATOs enhanced Air Policing (eAP) capabilities, Sept. 23, 2023. Enhanced Air Policing remains flexible and scalable in response to the evolving security situation. The posture is regularly reviewed by the North Atlantic Council. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

