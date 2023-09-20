Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Fort McCoy National Hispanic Heritage Month Observance [Image 24 of 25]

    2023 Fort McCoy National Hispanic Heritage Month Observance

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2023

    Photo by Claudia Neve 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Vickie Sanchez, director of Multicultural Student Services at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, is presented a special plaque of appreciation from Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Calarco, Fort McCoy Garrison command sergeant major, and Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger on Sept. 19, 2023, during the installation's 2023 National Hispanic Heritage Month Observance at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. Sanchez shared her personal story and more during the observance as the featured guest speaker. According to the Department of Defense (DOD) Equal Opportunity Management Institute, National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15. Each year the DOD, along with the rest of the nation, recognizes the important contributions and rich culture of Hispanic Americans. Coinciding with important dates in many communities, such as various independence days in Latin America, Hispanic Heritage Month is one of the only DOD cultural observances which spans over multiple months. (U.S. Army Photo by Claudia Neve, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 16:03
    Photo ID: 8042971
    VIRIN: 230919-A-CV950-7012
    Resolution: 2960x1992
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    Wisconsin
    Hispanic Heritage Month
    Hispanic Heritage
    Fort McCoy
    observances
    UW-La Crosse

