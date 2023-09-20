Vickie Sanchez, director of Multicultural Student Services at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, is presented a special plaque of appreciation from Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Calarco, Fort McCoy Garrison command sergeant major, and Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger on Sept. 19, 2023, during the installation's 2023 National Hispanic Heritage Month Observance at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. Sanchez shared her personal story and more during the observance as the featured guest speaker. According to the Department of Defense (DOD) Equal Opportunity Management Institute, National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15. Each year the DOD, along with the rest of the nation, recognizes the important contributions and rich culture of Hispanic Americans. Coinciding with important dates in many communities, such as various independence days in Latin America, Hispanic Heritage Month is one of the only DOD cultural observances which spans over multiple months. (U.S. Army Photo by Claudia Neve, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.19.2023 Date Posted: 09.26.2023 16:03 Photo ID: 8042971 VIRIN: 230919-A-CV950-7012 Resolution: 2960x1992 Size: 1.13 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2023 Fort McCoy National Hispanic Heritage Month Observance [Image 25 of 25], by Claudia Neve, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.