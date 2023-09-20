USS Normandy Hosts Reception in Bar, Montenegro

230920-N-LK647-1739 BAR, Montenegro (Sep. 20, 2023) From left: Lt. j.g. John Barber, Montenegrin navy Capt. Zeljko Nikolic, Montenegrin Army Brig. Gen. Zoran Lazarevic, chief of the general staff of the armed forces of Montenegro, Capt. Errol A. Robinson, commanding officer, USS Normandy (CG 60), Nicole Otallah, charges d’affaires, U.S. embassy, Montenegro, Montenegrin Minister of Parliament Genci Nimanbegu, and Lt. j.g. Elizabeth Armstrong pause for a photo aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), during a reception for Montenegrin civic and military leaders in Bar, Montenegro, Sep. 20, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

