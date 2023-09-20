Angel Force USA Visits Walter Reed

U.S. Navy Capt. (Dr.) Kelly Elmore (center), Walter Reed National Military Medical Center's chief of staff, poses for a group photo with Angel Force USA following their performance at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center’s America Zone in Bethesda, Maryland, Sept. 26, 2023. Angel Force USA's visit was in conjunction with a Stop Suisilence Symposium held at the installation’s USO. Their mission is to raise awareness of veteran suicide. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett Walker)

