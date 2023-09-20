Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Angel Force USA Visits Walter Reed [Image 1 of 2]

    Angel Force USA Visits Walter Reed

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brett Walker 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Angel Force USA performs at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center's America Zone in Bethesda, Maryland, Sept. 26, 2023. Angel Force USA's visit was in conjunction with a Stop Suisilence Symposium held at the installation’s USO. Their mission is to raise awareness of veteran suicide. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett Walker)

    Walter Reed
    Band
    WRNMMC
    Angel Force USA

