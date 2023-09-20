Angel Force USA performs at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center's America Zone in Bethesda, Maryland, Sept. 26, 2023. Angel Force USA's visit was in conjunction with a Stop Suisilence Symposium held at the installation’s USO. Their mission is to raise awareness of veteran suicide. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett Walker)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2023 14:31
|Photo ID:
|8042810
|VIRIN:
|230926-N-FH905-1002
|Resolution:
|5562x3713
|Size:
|3.81 MB
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Angel Force USA Visits Walter Reed [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Brett Walker, identified by DVIDS
