USS Normandy Hosts Reception in Bar, Montenegro

230920-N-LK647-1733 BAR, Montenegro (Sep. 20, 2023) Lt. Col. Allan Gryskewicz, defense attaché, U.S. embassy, Montenegro, right, speaks with William Palmer, Command Master Chief, USS Normandy (CG 60), in the Combat Information Center during a tour of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), during a reception for Montenegrin civic and military officials in Bar, Montenegro, Sep. 20, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

