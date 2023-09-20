Airmen from Joint Base Charleston arm up with training rifles for their Ready Airmen Training field exercise at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 8, 2023. Members of the 437th Agile Combat Employment cell executed RAT training culminating in their largest ever field training exercise to end a week emphasizing multi-capable airmen to assist agile combat employment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Pakenas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2023 Date Posted: 09.26.2023 13:09 Photo ID: 8042645 VIRIN: 230908-F-SC242-1056 Resolution: 1815x1021 Size: 1.48 MB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ready for RAT? [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Rachel Pakenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.