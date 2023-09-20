An airman from Joint Base Charleston keeps watch during a simulated chemical warfare attack at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 8, 2023. Members of the 437th Agile Combat Employment cell executed Ready Airmen Training culminating in their largest ever field training exercise to end a week emphasizing multi-capable airmen to assist agile combat employment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Pakenas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2023 Date Posted: 09.26.2023 13:09 Photo ID: 8042644 VIRIN: 230908-F-SC242-1177 Resolution: 5605x3729 Size: 7.35 MB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ready for RAT? [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Rachel Pakenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.