    Ready for RAT? [Image 1 of 3]

    Ready for RAT?

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Pakenas 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    Airmen from Joint Base Charleston are debriefed from their Ready Airmen Training field exercise at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 8, 2023. Members of the 437th Agile Combat Employment cell executed RAT training culminating in their largest ever field training exercise to end a week emphasizing multi-capable airmen to assist agile combat employment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Pakenas)

