    C-130 Hercules wash day [Image 4 of 8]

    C-130 Hercules wash day

    ST. JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Janae Masoner 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Airmen from the 139th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, wash the interior and exterior of a C-130 Hercules Aircraft at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Sept. 26, 2023. These aircraft are washed thoroughly approximately every six months as part of their routine maintenance. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Janae Masoner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 12:54
    Photo ID: 8042617
    VIRIN: 230926-F-FP794-5030
    Resolution: 2050x1364
    Size: 444.85 KB
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-130 Hercules wash day [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Janae Masoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ANG
    C-130 wash

