Military Funeral Honors are Conducted for U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Spencer Collart in Section 52

Marines from the Marine Barracks, Washington, D.C. (8th and I) conduct military funeral honors for U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Spencer Collart in Section 52 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Sept. 25, 2023.



Collart was killed in the U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey crash on Melville Island, Australia, on Aug. 27, 2023. The cause of the crash is still being investigated. Also killed in the crash were U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Eleanor LeBeau and U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Tobin Lewis.



Collart enlisted in the Marine Corps in October 2020 and was promoted to Corporal on Feb. 1, 2023. He served in Pensacola, FL and Jacksonville, NC before arriving at Marine Corps base Hawaii. An MV-22B crew chief, Collart received the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.



Collart’s mother, Alexia Collart, received the U.S. flag from her son’s service.



(U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

