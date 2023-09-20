Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military Funeral Honors are Conducted for U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Spencer Collart in Section 52 [Image 28 of 29]

    Military Funeral Honors are Conducted for U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Spencer Collart in Section 52

    UNITED STATES

    09.25.2023

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Marines from the Marine Barracks, Washington, D.C. (8th and I) conduct military funeral honors for U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Spencer Collart in Section 52 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Sept. 25, 2023.

    Collart was killed in the U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey crash on Melville Island, Australia, on Aug. 27, 2023. The cause of the crash is still being investigated. Also killed in the crash were U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Eleanor LeBeau and U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Tobin Lewis.

    Collart enlisted in the Marine Corps in October 2020 and was promoted to Corporal on Feb. 1, 2023. He served in Pensacola, FL and Jacksonville, NC before arriving at Marine Corps base Hawaii. An MV-22B crew chief, Collart received the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.

    Collart’s mother, Alexia Collart, received the U.S. flag from her son’s service.

    (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 11:32
    Photo ID: 8042452
    VIRIN: 230925-A-IW468-5275
    Resolution: 7184x4795
    Size: 16.95 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Funeral Honors are Conducted for U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Spencer Collart in Section 52 [Image 29 of 29], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Military Funeral Honors are Conducted for U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Spencer Collart in Section 52
    Military Funeral Honors are Conducted for U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Spencer Collart in Section 52
    Military Funeral Honors are Conducted for U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Spencer Collart in Section 52
    Military Funeral Honors are Conducted for U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Spencer Collart in Section 52
    Military Funeral Honors are Conducted for U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Spencer Collart in Section 52
    Military Funeral Honors are Conducted for U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Spencer Collart in Section 52
    Military Funeral Honors are Conducted for U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Spencer Collart in Section 52
    Military Funeral Honors are Conducted for U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Spencer Collart in Section 52
    Military Funeral Honors are Conducted for U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Spencer Collart in Section 52
    Military Funeral Honors are Conducted for U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Spencer Collart in Section 52
    Military Funeral Honors are Conducted for U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Spencer Collart in Section 52
    Military Funeral Honors are Conducted for U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Spencer Collart in Section 52
    Military Funeral Honors are Conducted for U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Spencer Collart in Section 52
    Military Funeral Honors are Conducted for U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Spencer Collart in Section 52
    Military Funeral Honors are Conducted for U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Spencer Collart in Section 52
    Military Funeral Honors are Conducted for U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Spencer Collart in Section 52
    Military Funeral Honors are Conducted for U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Spencer Collart in Section 52
    Military Funeral Honors are Conducted for U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Spencer Collart in Section 52
    Military Funeral Honors are Conducted for U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Spencer Collart in Section 52
    Military Funeral Honors are Conducted for U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Spencer Collart in Section 52
    Military Funeral Honors are Conducted for U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Spencer Collart in Section 52
    Military Funeral Honors are Conducted for U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Spencer Collart in Section 52
    Military Funeral Honors are Conducted for U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Spencer Collart in Section 52
    Military Funeral Honors are Conducted for U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Spencer Collart in Section 52
    Military Funeral Honors are Conducted for U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Spencer Collart in Section 52
    Military Funeral Honors are Conducted for U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Spencer Collart in Section 52
    Military Funeral Honors are Conducted for U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Spencer Collart in Section 52
    Military Funeral Honors are Conducted for U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Spencer Collart in Section 52
    Military Funeral Honors are Conducted for U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Spencer Collart in Section 52

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arlington national cemetery

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT