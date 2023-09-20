Soldiers sample various kinds of Hispanic food at the conclusion of the National Hispanic Heritage Month observance Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at the Beaty Theater on Fort Gregg-Adams.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2023 11:27
|Photo ID:
|8042451
|VIRIN:
|230921-A-RO653-6917
|Resolution:
|939x707
|Size:
|360.8 KB
|Location:
|FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hispanic Heritage Month: “This country gave me everything” [Image 4 of 4], by Jefferson Wolfe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Hispanic Heritage Month: “This country gave me everything”
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT