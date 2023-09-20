Staff Sgt. Karina Martinez, a native of Puruandiro, Mexico, an operational noncommissioned officer in Golf Co., 244th Quartermaster Battalion, speaks during the National Hispanic Heritage Month observance Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023 at the Beaty Theater on Fort Gregg-Adams.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2023 11:27
|Photo ID:
|8042449
|VIRIN:
|230921-A-RO653-6200
|Resolution:
|1025x769
|Size:
|397.15 KB
|Location:
|FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hispanic Heritage Month: “This country gave me everything” [Image 4 of 4], by Jefferson Wolfe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Hispanic Heritage Month: “This country gave me everything”
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT