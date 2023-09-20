Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hispanic Heritage Month: “This country gave me everything” [Image 2 of 4]

    Hispanic Heritage Month: “This country gave me everything”

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2023

    Photo by Jefferson Wolfe 

    Fort Gregg-Adams

    Soldiers and family members of the 23rd Quartermaster Brigade perform dances during the National Hispanic Heritage Month observance Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at the Beaty Theater on Fort Gregg-Adams.

    National Hispanic Heritage Month
    23rd Quartermaster Brigade
    Fort Gregg-Adams News 2023
    Staff Sgt. Karina Martinez

