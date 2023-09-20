Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hispanic Heritage Month: “This country gave me everything” [Image 1 of 4]

    Hispanic Heritage Month: “This country gave me everything”

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2023

    Photo by Jefferson Wolfe 

    Fort Gregg-Adams

    Lt. Col. Kyle A. Smith, 266th Quartermaster Battalion commander, reads the proclamation signed by the president for the 2023 National Hispanic Heritage Month observance Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at the Beaty Theater on Fort Gregg-Adams.

    National Hispanic Heritage Month
    23rd Quartermaster Brigade
    Fort Gregg-Adams News 2023
    Staff Sgt. Karina Martinez

