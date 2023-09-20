U.S. Air Force Retired Lt. Gen. Joseph Wehrle looks at the wall of past commanders of the 17th Training Wing in the Norma Brown building, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 22, 2023. Wehrle served as the Commander of the 17th Training Wing from 1992 to 1994. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zach Heimbuch)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2023 09:42
|Photo ID:
|8042280
|VIRIN:
|230922-F-QS607-1072
|Resolution:
|5124x3660
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Former 17th TRW Commander returns to Goodfellow [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Zachary Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Former 17th TRW Commander returns to Goodfellow
Goodfellow Air Force Base
LEAVE A COMMENT