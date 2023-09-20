U.S. Air Force Retired Lt. Gen. Joseph Wehrle looks at the wall of past commanders of the 17th Training Wing in the Norma Brown building, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 22, 2023. Wehrle served as the Commander of the 17th Training Wing from 1992 to 1994. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zach Heimbuch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2023 Date Posted: 09.26.2023 09:42 Photo ID: 8042280 VIRIN: 230922-F-QS607-1072 Resolution: 5124x3660 Size: 1.26 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Former 17th TRW Commander returns to Goodfellow [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Zachary Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.