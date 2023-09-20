U.S. Air Force Retired Lt. Gen. Joseph Wehrle speaks with members of Goodfellow Air Force at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 22, 2023. During Wehrle’s visit, he was able to witness first-hand how the base has expanded its mission and evolved over time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zach Heimbuch)
Former 17th TRW Commander returns to Goodfellow
Goodfellow Air Force Base
