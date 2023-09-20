Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Former 17th TRW Commander returns to Goodfellow [Image 2 of 3]

    Former 17th TRW Commander returns to Goodfellow

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Retired Lt. Gen. Joseph Wehrle speaks with members of Goodfellow Air Force at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 22, 2023. During Wehrle’s visit, he was able to witness first-hand how the base has expanded its mission and evolved over time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zach Heimbuch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 09:42
    Photo ID: 8042279
    VIRIN: 230922-F-QS607-1052
    Resolution: 2713x1938
    Size: 333.18 KB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Former 17th TRW Commander returns to Goodfellow [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Zachary Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Former 17th TRW Commander returns to Goodfellow
    Former 17th TRW Commander returns to Goodfellow
    Former 17th TRW Commander returns to Goodfellow

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Former 17th TRW Commander returns to Goodfellow

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Goodfellow Air Force Base

    TAGS

    tour
    30th anniversary
    Visit
    17TRW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT