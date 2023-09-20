U.S. Air Force Retired Lt. Gen. Joseph Wehrle looks at a historic display of Goodfellow Air Force Base’s history in the Norma Brown building, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 22, 2023. Wehrle visited Goodfellow to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the 17th Training Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zach Heimbuch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2023 Date Posted: 09.26.2023 09:42 Photo ID: 8042278 VIRIN: 230922-F-QS607-1035 Resolution: 3024x2160 Size: 484.56 KB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Former 17th TRW Commander returns to Goodfellow [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Zachary Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.