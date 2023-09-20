USS John C. Stennis Daily Operations

230920-N-TU663-1026 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Sept. 20, 2023) - U.S. Navy U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Brandon Littlefair, from Plano, Illinois, conducts a door maintenance training onboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) in Newport News, Virginia, Sept. 20, 2023. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Perez)

