Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CATC Hosts NATO Accreditation Team [Image 3 of 6]

    CATC Hosts NATO Accreditation Team

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    09.25.2023

    Photo by Spc. Christian Carrillo 

    7th Army Training Command

    The Combined Arms Training Center (CATC) welcomes members of the NATO Quality Assurance (QA) Team of Experts during an on-site visit for NATO reaccreditation in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Sep 25, 2023. Having been accredited since March of 2017, NATO accreditation validates that CATC has a sound QA program and enacts QA procedures. The training center remains committed to teaching Allies and partners and helping to fill NATO training gaps that may exist. CATC recently received its Army Training and Doctrine Command reaccreditation with an overall assessment score of 96.8% putting them in the top tier of approximately 300 accredited institutions throughout the U.S. Army. This accreditation allows all the forces in theater to come to CATC for training to stay individually ready and proficient without having to expend funds and time to travel back to the U.S. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christian Carrillo) (This photo has been visually altered to protect OPSEC)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 08:30
    Photo ID: 8042197
    VIRIN: 230925-A-MC970-1664
    Resolution: 4756x3171
    Size: 7.5 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CATC Hosts NATO Accreditation Team [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Christian Carrillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CATC Hosts NATO Accreditation Team
    CATC Hosts NATO Accreditation Team
    CATC Hosts NATO Accreditation Team
    CATC Hosts NATO Accreditation Team
    CATC Hosts NATO Accreditation Team
    CATC Hosts NATO Accreditation Team

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    EUCOM
    CATC
    USARMY
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT