The Combined Arms Training Center (CATC) welcomes members of the NATO Quality Assurance (QA) Team of Experts during an on-site visit for NATO reaccreditation in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Sep 25, 2023. Having been accredited since March of 2017, NATO accreditation validates that CATC has a sound QA program and enacts QA procedures. The training center remains committed to teaching Allies and partners and helping to fill NATO training gaps that may exist. CATC recently received its Army Training and Doctrine Command reaccreditation with an overall assessment score of 96.8% putting them in the top tier of approximately 300 accredited institutions throughout the U.S. Army. This accreditation allows all the forces in theater to come to CATC for training to stay individually ready and proficient without having to expend funds and time to travel back to the U.S. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christian Carrillo) (This photo has been visually altered to protect OPSEC)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2023 Date Posted: 09.26.2023 08:30 Photo ID: 8042197 VIRIN: 230925-A-MC970-1664 Resolution: 4756x3171 Size: 7.5 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CATC Hosts NATO Accreditation Team [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Christian Carrillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.