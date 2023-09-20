230919-N-ET093-1015 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Sept. 19, 2023) - U.S. Navy Machinist’s Mate Fireman Apprentice Espoir Noutcheuina, from Douala, Cameroon, performs maintenance onboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) in Newport News, Virginia, Sept. 19, 2023. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Curtis Burdick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.19.2023 Date Posted: 09.26.2023 08:16 Photo ID: 8042193 VIRIN: 230919-N-ET093-1015 Resolution: 4839x3456 Size: 1.17 MB Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS John C. Stennis Daily Operation, by SN Curtis Burdick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.