39th Air Base Wing hosts POW/MIA events

Col. Robert Schoeneberg, 39th Air Base Wing deputy commander, shares remarks at the POW/MIA ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Sept. 15, 2023. Service members gathered for a run in honor of National POW/MIA Day to remember those who were killed and/or missing in action. The DoD’s POW/MIA Accounting Agency continues the search for the missing, fulfilling the nation’s promise to leave no service member behind. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks)

