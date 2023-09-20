Col. Robert Schoeneberg, 39th Air Base Wing deputy commander, shares remarks at the POW/MIA ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Sept. 15, 2023. Service members gathered for a run in honor of National POW/MIA Day to remember those who were killed and/or missing in action. The DoD’s POW/MIA Accounting Agency continues the search for the missing, fulfilling the nation’s promise to leave no service member behind. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2023 07:47
|Photo ID:
|8042169
|VIRIN:
|230915-F-TO640-1097
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|3.33 MB
|Location:
|TR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 39th Air Base Wing hosts POW/MIA events [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Essence Myricks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
