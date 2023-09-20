Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th Air Base Wing hosts POW/MIA events [Image 4 of 4]

    39th Air Base Wing hosts POW/MIA events

    TURKEY

    09.15.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Robert Schoeneberg, 39th Air Base Wing deputy commander, shares remarks at the POW/MIA ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Sept. 15, 2023. Service members gathered for a run in honor of National POW/MIA Day to remember those who were killed and/or missing in action. The DoD’s POW/MIA Accounting Agency continues the search for the missing, fulfilling the nation’s promise to leave no service member behind. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Essence Myricks)

    POW/MIA
    Titans
    39th Air Base Wing

